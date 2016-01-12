Signs that you may have a serious dental problem

There are several signs and symptoms that indicate a serious dental problem. Though preventive maintenance such as proper daily care and regular dental checkups can help prevent dental problems, it does not mean that you should be oblivious of the signs that you may have a serious dental problem. They include:

· Bleeding or sore gums

Aggressive brushing or flossing can contribute to gum bleeding or gum recession which exposes the root of the teeth making it easy for bacteria to build up. If left untreated, it can lead to teeth loss among other dental problems. If you notice your gums bleeding, consult your dentist.

· Sensitive Teeth

Sensitivity to cold and hot drinks is a sign of a dental problem. It occurs when you have a worn out enamel, exposed root or gum disease. You should discuss with your dentist the best solution that will help make your teeth more comfortable.

· Bad breath

Bad breath is a sign of a dental problem. Flossing, using mouthwash and frequently brushing your mouth including the tongue can correct this problem, if not you should consult a dentist for an alternative solution.

· Discolored teeth

Over time, smoking, drinking tea and coffee stains the teeth. Fortunately, today, there are many teeth whitening techniques that helps to restore the color of teeth. Try Dental SCV in Los Angeles.

· Dry mouth

Saliva contains bacteria that prevents tooth decay by breaking down food and washing it away from the teeth. A dry mouth is a sign of a dental problem as it makes the teeth susceptible to cavities and decay. If you are experiencing tooth decay, find the best solution from your doctor.

· Mouth sores

This is often caused by irritation from braces, dentures or even the edges of a broken tooth. If you notice mouth sores, check with your dentist to get treatment before it becomes worse.

· Infection

The mouth is packed with bacteria and having any wound either from piercing or bites can be quite dangerous. Look out for red streaks, swelling and pain and consult your doctor for treatment.

· Toothaches

Cavities are the major cause of toothaches as well as gum disease. You should consult your doctor immediately as the longer you wait, the worse and more costly it is to treat the problem.

· Cracked or broken teeth

Brittle or grinding teeth can make the teeth to break or crack. You may not see the crack but you may feel pain when chewing which is a sign of a broken tooth.

If you experience any of the above symptoms, consider visiting your doctor as taking care of issues early saves time, money and pain of dealing with a dental problem.