Why Backup Cameras and Sensors might save your life

Many of the latest cars and trucks have backup cameras and sensors, and more people are going for these features when buying their rides. But what could have caused this craze? A new study carried out in the United States showed that this technology was very promising in minimizing the deaths of children in the driveways as well as motorists’ deaths from hitting inanimate objects. At least 50 children are injured in back-up accidents each week. From the study, parking sensors reduced the collision rate by more than 6%. Let’s look at why backup cameras and sensors might save your life.

How do backup cameras save lives?

Backup cameras give a direct view of the blind spot (area not visible from the back of your vehicle). A wide-angle camera mounted at the back of the vehicle relays the images to a screen on the dashboard when the driver is reversing the car; this avoids collisions with immovable objects or people that may be slow in dashing out of the danger such as kids. Many cars have factory screens in the dash to assist in receiving these images and aid in the control and navigation of your car while some cars lack this feature. Chad from Tadi Brothers said, “The parts for the built in backup cameras can be hard to find. A car might malfunction if not replaced with original parts.” However, if your vehicle doesn’t have a screen, you need not worry. You can get replacement rear view mirrors which will enable you to see the image as clearly as the screen would. These mirrors have areas on them that light up as the monitor for the image and look like regular mirrors when the camera is off. You can also get standalone monitors that should be mounted on the dash by a specialist. Some advanced backup cameras have parking assistant lines which help in estimating the distance between the car and the object hence telling you when to stop. They are usually bars that go from green to yellow to red. A red bar on the screen should be a warning that the object is very near hence you should stop.

What of Backup Sensors?

What if you would like an audible warning in case you are not focused on the screen? This is where backup sensors come in. There can either be 2 or 4 sensors installed on the rear bumper of your vehicle. The radar sensors detect any objects behind the vehicle’s direct path of motion. A speaker installed inside the vehicle give warnings when you come near the object. Normally, the warning starts with a slow beep which becomes louder and more frequent as the car nears the object. A continuous solid tone indicates you are very near the object hence you should stop to avoid an accident. Backup sensors and cameras will therefore not just save much of the time you spend in parking but may also save your life.